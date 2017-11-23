Brussels police bundle Luke 'Ming' Flanagan down street after bid to enter invite-only EU defence meeting

MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan has been escorted by police down a street in Brussels after he tried to gain entry to an invite-only meeting of the European Defence Agency.

In a video posted to twitter, he said: "As an elected MEP, I decided to attend a closed-door, invitation-only meeting between Commissioner [Federica] Mogherini [who is High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] and defence industry 'experts'. Of course, I had no invitation...I wasn't well received."

The video clip then switches to footage of Mr Flanagan being escorted by two police officers down the street as he continues to protest.

"I am a member of the European Parliament. I am an Irish citizen," he said. "I have a mandate to be here. I am entitled to be here. Is this what the new, free open Europe is about?...I had 128,000 people vote for me. I want to attend the conference. Why am I not allowed?"

The police officers do not audibly reply.