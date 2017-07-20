Brexit could increase demand for positions in Irish colleges

Brexit could lead to a surge in the number of people applying for places in Irish colleges.

That's according to the provost of Trinity who says they've seen an upsurge in the number of international students applying.

It comes as the government has launched a student accommodation plan aimed at ensuring there's enough housing for the extra students.

Trinity College Provost Patrick Prendergast says there needs to be more investment in the student accommodation system.

"Brexit may require more of that as well because Irish students may have gone over to the UK in the past.

"Now they'll become non-EU students in the UK and will want to get educated in Ireland, so we will have to increase capacity, and I hope there is every possibility that the Government will recognise that and act on a new programme for education."