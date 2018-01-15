Breaking: Two people rescued from Dublin blaze

Two people have been rescued from a fire in Phibsborough in Dublin.

The blaze broke out at around half 7 this morning at a house on Glengariff Parade and was extinguished shortly afterwards.

Firefighters from A Watch Tara St & Phibsborough have dealt with a #fire in the North city centre. 2 rescued from incident, breathing apparatus in use. @ESBNetworks @GasNetIrl are attending the scene #Dublin pic.twitter.com/iQ9CeQ7u6R — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 15, 2018

It’s not known what caused the fire and the victims were treated at the scene.

More to follow.

Digital desk