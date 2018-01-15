Breaking: Two people rescued from Dublin blaze

Two people have been rescued from a fire in Phibsborough in Dublin.

The blaze broke out at around half 7 this morning at a house on Glengariff Parade and was extinguished shortly afterwards.

It’s not known what caused the fire and the victims were treated at the scene.

More to follow.

