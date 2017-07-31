Boy (8) dies following boating incident in Boston

An eight-year-old boy from Tipperary has died in a boating accident in Boston.

Harry O'Connor, from Clonmel, was travelling with his family on a 23-foot Four Winns Bowrider when the vessel capsized near Hog Island channel neat Massachusetts on Wednesday last.

The boy was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham and then flown to Boston Children's Hospital following the incident.

He was reported to be in a critical condition on Friday and the young boy was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Photo: Barnstable Sheriffs Office

The Boston Globe reported that the boat overturned while travelling in the water and the boy was trapped underneath the boat.

Harry, who was wearing a life jacket, was unconscious when he was pulled from the water after being trapped underwater for approximately 24 minutes.

Professional diver Michael Margulis rescued the boy after he spotted the boy's lifejacket.

Harry lived in Sudbury, Boston with his parents Paudie O'Connor and Laura Lenehan and siblings Ellen, Charlie and Joe.

The family are from Poulnaganogue, Clonmel where Harry had attended Gaelscoil Cluain Meala and Montessori class at Clonmel Childcare.