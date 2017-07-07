Boston businessman featured in RTÉ documentary 'The Undocumented' deported

Boston Irish businessman and former chairperson of Boston Northeast GAA club, John Cunningham, has been deported from the US, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have confirmed.

38-year-old Cunningham, who emigrated from county Donegal to Boston in 1999 was arrested by immigration and customs enforcement officers in Boston in June because he had overstayed the 90-day period for which he was allowed to enter the country legally under the Visa Waiver Program.

He appeared in the RTÉ documentary "The Undocumented" where he spoke about the fears of living illegally in the US.

His detention has sparked fears of further arrests of undocumented Irish people living in the Massachusetts area.

John Cunnighman. Pic from RTE / Prime Time

The US based website, Irish Central, have reported today that sources within ICE confirmed his deportation.