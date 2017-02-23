Body recovered from canal in Killaloe

A postmortem will be carried out tomorrow on the body of a man recovered from a canal in Killaloe early today, writes Patrick Flynn.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.00am when Gardaí received a report of a person in the water close to the bridge in Killaloe.

Gardaí travelled to the scene where they located the body of a man in the canal adjacent to the River Shannon.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted and requested to assist with the recovery of the body.

The Killaloe unit of the volunteer service launched their boat and made their way to the scene and quickly recovered the body believed to be that of a man in his 60s.

The man was formally pronounced dead by a local doctor before his body removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination is due to take place.

It is understood the man had not been reported missing and had been living in accommodation locally. Gardaí are treating the death as a personal tragedy.