Bob Geldof 'disgusted' as Dublin Council votes to remove his Freedom award, reports

It is reported that Bob Geldof has said he is absolutely disgusted that Dublin City Council voted to remove his Freedom of the City.

The musician handed back the award last month in protest at Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi holding the same honour.

Last night the Council took back the freedom of the city from Aung San Suu Kyi and Mr Geldof.

The Burmese leader has been accused of ignoring the rights of Rohingya Muslims.

RTÉ said Mr Geldof told the Radio One programme Liveline that he had made it clear that if the award was revoked from Ms Suu Kyi he would be more than honoured to remain a Freeman of the City.

Speaking on that programme, Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha said Mr Geldof had not contacted the council since returning the scroll - and effectively revoked his status as a Freeman of Dublin.

Councillor Mary Freehill said: "It was the elected members of this council that gave him the Freedom of the City. He didn't think it worthwhile to make contact with the elected members of this council [or the Lord Mayor]. He treated us with scant regard."

"He has removed himself from the roll of honour. It was an insult to the citizens of Dublin and us in this chamber," added Councillor Larry O'Toole.

Councillor Dermot Lacey said the Council set a dangerous precedent.

"There's very real danger now that people that have all sorts of political agendas will advance the removal of the Freedom of the City on other people. I think when we give such an award - we give it. I don't think we should take it back," he said.

Independent Dublin councillor Mannix Flynn said he would be putting in a motion that the council reinstate Mr Geldof as a Freeman of Dublin, according to RTÉ.

"We are taking Aung San Suu Kyi off because she's silent - and Bob Geldof is coming off because he's not silent and he's using his position in terms of the scroll of the Freedom of the City to bring more light into the particular process," he said.