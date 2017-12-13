Black Santa Sit Out begins charity appeal today

The annual Black Santa Sit Out, which has raised more than half a million euro for charity over the past 16 years, is launching its 2017 appeal today.

Volunteers collecting donations will sit outside St. Ann's Church on Dawson Street in Dublin from 10am-6pm every day until Christmas Eve.

They are hoping the new Cross City Luas line will increase footfall by the church.

Vicar of St Ann's, Canon David Gillespie, says choirs will sing music every lunchtime to bring Christmas cheer to passersby.

"We have quite a number of choirs coming from all over the city, many schoolchildren, perhaps very keen to have a few hours way from their classroom before school closes for the Christmas holidays," he said.

"Today, for example, we have the children from Kildare Place primary school, there's up to 60 of them coming to sing outside St Ann's for the lunch of Black Santa."