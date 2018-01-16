Billy Kelleher: Abortion referendum process being undermined by Taoiseach

The process of setting up an abortion referendum is being undermined by the Taoiseach, according to Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson.

Billy Kelleher says Leo Varadkar needs to show leadership by declaring his position on repealing the Eighth Amendment.

That’s despite the fact Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin also hasn’t given his view.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Billy Kelleher took issue with Leo Varadkar’s delay in expressing his view.

“Micheal Martin said he would be making his views known on this but I think what we have to accept is that in this debate there will be many views.

“But in the context of the process of how we get to a situation of having a referendum, the wording of the referendum and what will flow from that, there has to be clarity around that particular issue.

“From that perspective, I think we do need that clarity very quickly. Otherwise, it undermines the process to date.”