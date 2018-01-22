Bill to protect workers’ rights to their tips to go before Seanad

A new bill to protect hospitality workers’ rights to their tips is being brought before the Seanad on Wednesday evening.

This is the second phase of the Sinn Féin bill which would mean employers would be legally obliged to hand over all tips to their staff.

The move has been met with some caution from the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) who say all their members already pass on all tips.

RAI Chief Executive Adrian Cummins says the bill will make all staff liable to declare their own tax on their tips.

“If you pay a tip through a credit card, the taxation element of that is deducted by the employer and paid to revenue,” he said.

“The cash element is done through what we call a tronc system, where the employees divvy it out.

“If this bill goes through, every employee will have to declare themselves as self-employed and declare their own tips themselves through taxation.”