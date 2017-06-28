Bill to ban fracking to be signed into law

A Bill to completely ban fracking is on its way to the President to be signed into law.

The Bill, written by Fine Gael backbencher Tony McLoughlin, passed the Seanad today after clearing the Dáil earlier this year.

It is only the second bill from outside the Government benches to pass into law since the general election.

Fianna Fail senator Terry Leyden says it is now important that Northern Ireland adopts a similar ban on the controversial practice.

"They have fracking in Northern Ireland that will affect the Republic of Ireland very much so," he said.