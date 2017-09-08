Bike rental scheme being trialled in Dublin suburbs

A bike rental scheme that was banned from Dublin City Centre is being trialled in the suburbs.

South Dublin County Council says it's allowing Bleeperbike to operate in Clondalkin, Tallaght, and Rathfarnham.

There are plans to bring it to other areas including Lucan and Templeogue, which are not served by Dublin Bikes.

South Dublin County Council said: "Bleeperbike is green, reduces congestion, and continually strives to improve quality of life.

"As with the GoCar Pilot Project, South Dublin County Council are extremely happy to be involved with this project and hope it will be beneficial to all our residents and visitors to the County."