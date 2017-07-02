Barnardos calls for Government action as number of homeless children nears 3,000

Children's' charity Barnardos is calling on the Government to take a more aggressive approach to the ever deepening housing crisis.

Their call follows this week's revelation that 2,708 children are now living in Ireland in "emergency accommodation".

June Tinsley, Barnardos' Head of Advocacy, says we must not lose sight of what this really means for a child.

"Their place to play is literally the space between two beds in a room," she said.

"For a child going to school, they're very embarrassed about wanting to bring any friends back. The place where they do their homework is also the place where they have to eat and sleep.

"For a teenage child, there's no sense of privacy because you're obviously sharing a room with your siblings and your parents.

"There's so storage area in the room, there's no cooking facilities."
