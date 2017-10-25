Banks to make public statements on tracker mortgage scandal

Ireland's main banks are to make public statements on their response to the tracker mortgage scandal today.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has spent the week being briefed by top executives after thousands of customers had their loans unfairly changed.

Mr Donohoe told ministers that, in addition to the 13,000 cases that are known, there are 7,000 further cases where agreement has not been reached between the Central Bank and the banks.

The Governor of the Central Bank Philip Lane said the majority should be compensated by Christmas and today's statements are expected to clarify when people will be repaid.

The Finance Minister and the Central Bank will also issue their own statements.