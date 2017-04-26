Bank Holiday weekend Lotto jackpot heading for €11m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €10m.
More than 40,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of €67,997.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 15
- 26
- 32
- 34
- 35
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 18
- 32
- 33
- 39
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €10,118,102
- 1
- 16
- 24
- 28
- 39
- 40
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 18
- 21
- 41
- 47
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 18
- 21
- 25
- 29
- 36
- 37
- 30
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 16
- 24
- 28
- 39
- 40
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 7
- 18
- 21
- 41
- 47
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 21
- 25
- 29
- 36
- 37
- 30
