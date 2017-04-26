Bank Holiday weekend Lotto jackpot heading for €11m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €10m.

More than 40,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of €67,997.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 26, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 15
    • 26
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 18
    • 32
    • 33
    • 39
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €10,118,102

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 18
    • 21
    • 41
    • 47
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 36
    • 37
    • 30



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 18
    • 21
    • 41
    • 47
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 36
    • 37
    • 30



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto, euromillions

 

