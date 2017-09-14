Author JP Donleavy passes away aged 91

Acclaimed author JP Donleavy has passed away at the age of 91.

He died on Monday in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Mr Donleavy was best known for his novel The Ginger Man.

Born in New York, Mr Donleavy moved to Ireland where he studied at Trinity College Dublin, his experience was what inspired him to write The Ginger Man.

The book which was originally banned, has never been out of print and over 40 million copies of the book have been sold.

He also wrote A Fairy Tale of New York.

Two years ago, Mr Donleavy was received a Bord Gáis Energy Lifetime Achievement Award at the Irish Book Awards.