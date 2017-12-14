Attempted murder charge dropped after alleged victim dies of natural causes

The State has withdrawn a charge of attempted murder against a 26-year-old man after it emerged the alleged victim has died.

Dwayne Keane of Drogheda Street, Monasterevin, Co Kildare was charged in November last year at Dublin District Court with the attempted murder of a 42-year-old man at Raheen Drive in Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot on November 1, 2016.

The 42-year-old has subsequently died of natural causes and Sean Gillane SC for the prosecution today told Justice Patrick McCarthy at the Central Criminal Court that a "nolle prosequi" should be entered in relation to the charge. The trial had been listed for April next year.

Justice MCarthy discharged Mr Keane, who was released on bail yesterday.