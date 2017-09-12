Attackers kicked in door before shooting father of three dead on street

Update 12.11pm: Gardaí are looking for up to three people involved in the murder of 35-year-old Darragh Nugent.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone who saw an old saloon car, possibly a BMW, leaving the scene at Wheatfield Drive in west Dublin at around 9.40pm yesterday evening.

Superintendent Dermot Mann said attackers kicked in the door of a house before shooting the father of three last night.

"It's our understanding at this stage that the door was kicked in by at least one perpetrator. I'm unsure at this stage if more people entered the house or went into the house," he said.

"We believe, though, that the confrontation and shooting happened out on the street. I understand this is the father of a number of small children and that makes it all the more horrific," he added.

Earlier:A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Dublin.

It is believed the man received at least five gunshot wounds in the incident, which happened on Wheatfield Avenue in Neilstown.

The man, who lived on Wheatfield Avenue with his partner, was treated at the scene by the emergency services, but died on the road.

He was known to gardaí and had spent time in prison. At the time of his death, he was out on bail on firearms offences.

The gangland-style attack is not believed to be connected to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The area has been sealed off and a forensic examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact them at Roanastown Garda Station.