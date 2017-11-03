Attack on home of Bangladeshi family in North being treated as hate crime

Youths have targeted the home of a foreign national family in north Belfast in what police are treating as a hate crime.

A brick was thrown at the front window of the property in York Road on Thursday night.

A woman and child who were inside at the time escaped injury.

It is understood the family is originally from Bangladesh.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Thursday and police said a number of youths were reportedly involved.

A PSNI spokesman appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable," he said.

"It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected. If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact police or your local support agency."

Earlier in the week, a Belgian man suffered head and arm injuries when a brick was thrown through the front window of his house in Wayland Street in east Belfast.