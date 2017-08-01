Irish Water Safety is today urging parents to supervise children at all times when near water.

Thirty children aged 14 and under have drowned in Irish waters in the past decade.

The warning comes ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend - traditionally one of the busiest weekends for outdoor swimming.

CEO of Irish Water Safety John Leech said that nearly 500 children needed assistance on beaches here last year alone.

"Supervise your children at all times as drownings can happen so quickly and they happen silently," he said.

"So if you're not looking out for your children, the you could easily lose one to drowning.

"And bear in mind that last year alone, 478 children had to be reunited with their families at lifeguarded beaches in Ireland.

"So as a nation, we're not very good looking after our children."