Arrangments underway for review on how social media is used in courtrooms

The outgoing Chief Justice has confirmed that draft guidelines are needed in relation to how social media is used in courtrooms.

Speaking at the launch of the Annual Court Services report, Susan Denham said there is a genuine concern over the spreading of false claims.

She also said there is a need to look at legal reform in the new reality of instant communication.

Justice Minister, Charlie Flanaghan, acknowledged the Chief Justice's recommendations and arrangements are underway for a review of changes in relation to social media and the courts.

"There are many challenges in the area of law reform," he said.

"I believe it is essential that the law keeps fully up to date and this is one of a number of challenges.

"I hope a review would be undertaken as quickly as possible and I will be acting upon whatever recommendations are made."