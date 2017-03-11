Archbishop of Tuam says Mother and Baby Home inquiry should look at society

The Archbishop of Tuam says the Mother and Baby Home inquiry should look at society in general, and not just the religious order that ran the institution.

Dr Michael Neary made the call in a homily this evening in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Tuam.

Archbishop Neary said there was an understandable sense of shared anger about what had happened in Tuam, but warned that the use of what he called "highly-charged emotive language," may be counter-productive.

Dr Neary said he would like to see the inquiry into the Mother and Baby Home look into all aspects of life at the time, not just the Bon Secours sisters who ran the institution.

He hoped it would look at the relationships between Church, State, local authorities and society generally.

He said this would allow the truth to surface in what he called "a clear and objective manner".

He concluded by again apologising for the hurt caused by the failings of the Church "as part of that time and society".