Anti-brothel protest to take place in north inner city Dublin at same time as U2 concert

An Anti-Brothel protest taking place this evening is aiming to force brothels in Dublin's north inner city to close.

A group of residents have already successfully forced one brothel to shut down in the Dorset Street area.

The protest which gets underway in an hours time is taking place at the same time gates open for U2's concert at Croke Park.

The aim is to get as much attention to it as possible with a wider audience.

Brian Mohan, Fianna Fail Representative for Dublin's North Inner City, explains where the protest will take place.

"We'll be on Dorset Street Upper; it will be right beside the Auld Triangle Pub between there and right up Dorset Street, blocking houses and buildings.

"One business has since closed, and they came out and told us 'you've one, we're going. We're leaving."