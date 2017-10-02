An Post proposal on future of post offices rejected by postmasters
Postmasters have rejected a proposal from An Post on the future of post offices around the country.
The decision was made last night after a special national meeting of the IPU in Athlone, after what the union claimed was two weeks of threats against its members' contracts.
The union is due to meet with the Minister for Communications on Thursday, when they will outline their position and call for government investment in the Post Office Network.
