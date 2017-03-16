Almost one third of people in road fatalities in 2014 had consumed alcohol

A new report has revealed that 31% of people killed in road crashes in 2014 had alcohol in their system at the time of their deaths.

The examination of toxicology reports for 2014 was commissioned by the Road Safety Authority and conducted by the Health Research Board as part of the National Drug Related Death Index.

The analysis found that: 35% of car drivers killed had a positive toxicology for alcohol;

Two out of five (40%) motorcyclists killed had a positive toxicology for alcohol;

28% of pedestrians killed had a positive toxicology for alcohol;

96% of the drivers/motorcycle riders who had a positive toxicology were male;

The median age for male drivers / motorcycle riders with a positive Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was 38 years;

The median Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) for deceased car drivers was 192mg and the median for deceased motorcycle riders was 104mg (legal limit for non-specified drivers is 50mg).

The RSA and An Garda Síochána have renewed their appeal to all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads this weekend. In particular, drivers are being reminded that any amount of alcohol can impair driving.

Ms Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the RSA said: "Although the St Patrick’s Festival is a period of national celebration, and we want people to have fun, we are reminding road users that March is a real danger zone for alcohol related road deaths.

"According to the RSA’s Pre-Crash Report on Alcohol published in June of last year, March accounts for 11% of alcohol related collisions, it’s the second most dangerous month of the year for alcohol related incidents.”