Almost 500 patients waiting for hospital beds in Ireland today

The number of people waiting to be admitted to hospital stands at nearly 500 today.

At the moment there are 332 people waiting on trolleys and another 162 in overflow wards, according to the latest report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Of the 494 people waiting to be admitted, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 51 patients in line for beds.

Cork University Hospital has 50 people waiting to be admitted, while University Hospital Waterford is next with 35.