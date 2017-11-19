Al Porter has resigned from Today FM

Today FM presenter Al Porter has resigned from the radio station following allegations of inappropriate behaviour made on social media and in several newspapers.

In a statement released by the comedian, he said he "at no time intended to upset anyone" with his conduct.

"I have been completely taken aback by reports in the media and on the social networks over the weekend, and by the scale and tone of the vitriol.

"While my conduct, which had been in keeping with my flamboyant and outrageous public persona may be regarded as offensive and unacceptable by many people, I at no time intended to upset anyone.

"Up until now, I had been unaware of these complaints or the impact of my conduct and I am truly sorry for any distress I may have caused in what I had regarded as light-hearted and good-natured circumstances.

"Although, on legal advice, I cannot comment on specific allegations at the present time, I nonetheless sincerely apologise to anyone I may have genuinely offended.

"I am very grateful to Today FM, the Olympia Panto and TV3 for the space and time I’ve been granted to deal with the situation. I have however come to the personal decision that I need time away from the spotlight after decades in the entertainment industry. I have informed Today FM that I am resigning from the station with immediate effect.

"To my family, colleagues, friends and fans I thank you for your many, many messages of support."

The station has also released a statement about the comedian's departure.

"Today FM this afternoon accepted the resignation of our lunch time presenter, Al Porter," the statement read.

"Today FM will not be commenting any further at this time."