Abortion vote 'a very personal question for each individual', says Micheál Martin

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin said today that he is not going to air his personal views on abortion, but he believes the Irish people deserve a referendum on the 8th Amendment.

Mr Martin said that his party will work to facilitate a referendum and the forming of a question to be put to the people through the Oireachtas.

However, Deputy Martin held back on pledging to campaign, saying instead he needs to consider the question and everyone should vote with their conscience.

"There will be a referendum on the 8th Amendment, there has to be - the people deserve to have a choice on that," he said.

"It is a very personal question for each individual, for each citizen, and I think the most important responsibility and obligation we have as legislators is to ensure people have a choice on this, that people have a say.

"Now obviously, it depends on the nature of what emerges from the Oireachtas Committee in terms of my own opinion and perspective on supporting what emerges from the Oireachtas Committee or not."