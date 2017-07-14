A syndicate has collected their €29m EuroMillions fortune in Dublin

A syndicate from the West of Ireland walked out of National Lottery headquarters instant multi-millionaires today after collecting their spectacular €29m EuroMillions jackpot win.

The group who wish to remain anonymous travelled to Dublin to collect their winnings and a spokesperson for the group has said the win is only starting to sink in.

“This has come as a huge shock but we are thrilled. This will certainly make life easier for us all and will secure our futures." they said.

The group realized their win last Saturday when one of the syndicate members checked the EuroMillions numbers. The other syndicate members were then informed.

“It has been a roller coaster week with lots of butterflies in our stomachs and lots of different emotions. But we are keeping level heads and we will try to take it all in and we will give it time before we decide what to do with our winnings.”

The winning quick pick ticket was purchased from Umesh Kumar’s Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar, on Friday July 6.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, said today he was delighted to hand over the winning cheque to the syndicate.

“We always love seeing happy winners come into our winner’s room here in National Lottery headquarters. It is important these winners take the time and space to let the news sink in. This is an incredible amount of money to win, and we have recommended that the winners get independent financial and legal advice.”