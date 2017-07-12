A shop in a Cork town sold last night's €369k winning EuroMillions ticket

Locals in a Cork town will be frantically checking their EuroMillions tickets today.

Last night’s EuroMillions draw produced another Irish winner who scooped €369,210 on a Match 5 + Lucky Star pick.

It follows Friday night’s €28.9m EuroMillions jackpot win in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The winning advance play Quick Pick ticket was sold on Friday, July 7, at Foley’s Foodstore in Ballydaheen in Mallow Co. Cork.

Shop owner, Elaine Foley, said: "We are absolutely delighted for our customers. We believe that it is a local work syndicate that won the huge prize and everybody in the town is chuffed for them and we wish them the best of luck.

"We are a small independent shop surrounded by big stores and we have been punching above our weight with big Lottery wins recently.

"A couple of weeks ago, we sold a winning Bingo Times 10 scratch card worth €50,000 so we’re proving to be a very lucky shop for our customers."

The winning EuroMillions numbers from Tuesday, July 11, are: 14, 22, 26, 42, 50 Lucky Stars 8, 10.