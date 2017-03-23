A member of US Navy arrested in Dublin for alleged sexual assault

A member of the US Navy has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of sexual assault.

The officer was arrested at a hotel in the capital yesterday morning, while his ship - the USS Donald Cook - was docked in Cobh, Co Cork.

In a statement the US embassy said the navy is co-operating with investigations by An Garda Siochana.

They confirmed a man is currently in custody while the allegation is investigated.

In a statement, Gardai say a man - in his 30's - has been arrested following a report of an alleged sexual assault on a woman at a premises on O'Connell Street in Dublin.