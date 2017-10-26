8,374 people, including 3,124 children, face Christmas in emergency accommodation according to new figures

The number of people accessing emergency accommodation increased last month.

According to new figures from the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy there were 89 new presentations nationally, bringing the number to 8,374.

This includes 5,250 adults and 3,124 children.

The number of people accessing emergency accommodation at the end of September in Dublin alone was 5,953, comprising of 3,537 adults and 2,416 children.

Overall the rate of increase between July and September is much lower than the previous three months.

Reacting to the figures this eveining the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, said a further increase in the number of homeless people in Ireland is a startling indictment on the government.

"Month on month we have seen consistent increases in those presenting as homeless with no clear intervention to prevent these people becoming homeless in the first place.

"While the number of families that are homeless has dropped over the last 6 months the number of children homeless is rising month on month This shows that the government are doing enough to prevent people becoming homeless on one end of the scale and they aren't getting families out of homelessness into proper homes quickly enough to meet the demand. This is a National Emergency and needs to be treated as such, the state is failing."