82% of Travellers have been affected by suicide, according to new research

Travellers are less satisfied with their lives than 17 years ago, according to new research.

Mental health, unemployment and accommodation dominate the national survey of the Traveller community.

Research also found that in the general population, almost a third are positive about Travellers, while three in 10 are negative.

This second-ever national study of Traveller attitudes finds that 90% agree that mental health problems are common among the community, while 82% have been affected by suicide.

77% say they’ve experienced discrimination in the past year, mostly from Gardaí.

While 60% have indicated that they are not working.

When it comes to attitudes towards Travellers, three in ten are positive about the community, while the same number are negative.

Just 42% of the national population said that accommodation for Travellers should be a priority for local authorities.