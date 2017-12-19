80% of Irish people optimistic about EU’s future: Eurobar

New figures show 80% of Irish people are optimistic about the future of the European Union, according to Eurobar.

The Irish rate of optimism is the highest in the EU, with the average at just 57%.

Gerry Kiely, Head of EU Representation in Ireland, says our figure is all the more significant as the survey was carried out before the recent EU Brexit Summit.

"Irish attitudes have always been very positive towards the EU," he said.

"I think this Eurobar survey carried out in the first half of November shows that actual support for the EU is increasing in Ireland.

"The interesting thing about this is it was carried out before the Brexit summit, where we had 26 member states in total solidarity with Ireland."