72% of Irish people think there should be more women in political decision making roles

72% of Irish people think that more women should be involved in political decision-making roles.

A new Eurobar survey shows that this is the third highest figure among EU countries.

The figure in Malta was 80% followed by Portugal on 76%.

The survey also found that 39% of Irish people believe that the most important role of a man is to earn money, which is below the EU average.

Ruth Deasy with the EU Commission outlined the findings.

She said: "72% of Irish people felt that there should be more women in political decision making roles, also more than half thought that women should be better represented in leadership positions at the top of private companies and big organisations."