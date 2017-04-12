€50,000 worth of tobacco seized in major Revenue operation

Over €50,000 worth of tobacco has been seized in a major Revenue operation.

31,000 cigarettes and 107 litres of wine were discovered after officials searched a van arriving in Rosslare port from France today.

A man was arrested at the scene and remanded to a special sitting of Gorey District Court.

In a separate operation last Thursday, searches in Dundalk and Drogheda, found almost 54kg of tobacco and over 12,000 cigarettes, two vehicles and €13,000 euro in cash, all of which were seized.