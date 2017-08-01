5,000 new childcare places with extra €4m for affordable childcare

More than 5,000 new childcare places are to be created as the Government pumps an extra €4m into its new affordable childcare scheme.

The additional childcare places will be available in 225 school-age childcare services from September.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that in three weeks up to 70,000 children will be able to register for a range of childcare subsidies.

A universal, non-means tested childcare subsidy, amounting to a maximum of €1,040 per year, will be available for children aged six months to three years.

Mr Varadkar said extra support for parents on lower incomes going back to work or education, providing as much as €145 per week towards the cost of their childcare, will also be available.

"In a Republic of Opportunity everyone should have the chance to access employment and education.

"Childcare can often be a barrier to this, whereas it should be a bridge to opportunity for parents, their children and our economy," the Taoiseach said.

He added: "These new subsidies will create greater parental choice and financial support for families so they can achieve their full potential.

"I'm delighted that investment made this year will help families begin to feel a difference in their pockets from September."

Minister for children Katherine Zappone said the Government's childcare scheme has to be ambitious.

"I remain fully committed to work with parents and providers so we can finally turn one of the most expensive childcare systems in the world into the best," she added.

Information about available childcare support can be found on their website.