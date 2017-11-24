50 new jobs to be created in Kilkenny

50 new jobs are on the way to Kilkenny.

Financial services company Carne is creating the roles at their base in Kilkenny.

The jobs will be management and graduate positions in compliance, risk management, technology and operations.

Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection said the announcement was positive for the region.

“Today’s announcement that Carne is creating 50 new jobs is very positive news, not just for Kilkenny, but for the South-East Region," he said.

"A key priority of the Government, through our Regional Action Plans for Jobs, is to create jobs across all the regions of Ireland.

"As an Irish founded company competing at the highest global level within the asset management industry, Carne is to be commended for demonstrating its commitment to Ireland by establishing a new base in Kilkenny.

"All jobs created have a positive knock-on effect for the wider community. I wish John Donohoe and the team at Carne every success in the future.”