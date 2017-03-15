€450,000 worth of cannabis seized in Cork

Gardaí have seized approximately 33kgs of cannabis in Cork.

The drugs have an estimated value of €450,000 and were recovered at an address in Glanmire.

The seizure was part of an intelligence led joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit.

A 50 year-old male was arrested and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.