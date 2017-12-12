40% reduction in heart attack deaths since 2007 - report

There has been a 40% reduction in deaths in hospitals due to heart attacks since 2007.

The findings are part of a report from the National Office of Clinical Audit - NOCA.

It looked at mortality rates across six medical conditions in 44 publicly funded hospitals.

It found there was a 36% fall in deaths due to strokes, while mortality rates for pneumonia dropped by 20%.

Dr Brian Creedon says improvements in heart attack treatment are partly down to improved training.

He said: "Some of our ambulance personnel can diagnose a heart attack at somebody's house and bring them to the right hospital where the right treatmeant is."

