30kgs of herbal cannabis seized in Meath raid

Cannabis thought to be worth €600,000 has been seized in Meath.

Customs believe the drug was shipped over from Spain, hidden inside large air filter cylinders.

The herbal cannabis were discovered after a joint controlled delivery was carried out by Revenue’s Customs service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Serious Crime Task Force yesterday afternoon.

About 30kgs of the drug was seized (pictured below).

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

The seizure follows another significant haul in Dublin Port last Friday, in which almost €1m worth of cannabis was found hidden in farm machinery. A man in his 50s has been arrested in Co Tipperary in connection with that raid.