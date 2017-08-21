24-year-old arrested following Limerick stabbing
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing Kilmallock in Co. Limerick.
Gardai were called to the scene of an incident at a pub on Wolfe Tone Street at 8 o'clock last night, where three men had sustained apparent stab wounds during a row.
All three, who are in their 30's were taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.
A man was arrested a short time later and is being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Bruff Garda Station.
A knife was recovered by investigating Gardaí, and an exam of the crime scene has been carried out.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
