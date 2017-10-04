€22m allocated for rural development of towns and villages

Almost €22m is being allocated to more than 280 rural towns and villages to help kick-start the local economy.

It will focus on areas with populations under 5,000 people.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring outlined what impact it might have.

"We're going to have digital hubs and food hubs. We're going to have town and village enhancement.

"There is going to be a mix and will tie into the Tidy Towns, particularly into the smallers towns and villages to beautify them."