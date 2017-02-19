22-year-old loses fight for life after Belfast incident
19/02/2017 - 11:39:42Back to Ireland Home
Police in the North say they are conducting a murder inquiry, after a 22-year-old man lost his fight for life.
22-year-old Conan Anderson died in hospital yesterday.
He was being treated for head injuries following an incident in the Arthur Lane area of Belfast in the early hours of Monday.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in north Belfast on Thursday in relation to the incident but was later released on police bail.
The PSNI is appealing for witnesses who may have information related to the case.
Police open murder investigation following death of Conan Andersonhttps://t.co/BiL1l0TtMw pic.twitter.com/aQrfMCatH1— Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) February 19, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here