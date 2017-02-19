22-year-old loses fight for life after Belfast incident

Police in the North say they are conducting a murder inquiry, after a 22-year-old man lost his fight for life.

22-year-old Conan Anderson died in hospital yesterday.

He was being treated for head injuries following an incident in the Arthur Lane area of Belfast in the early hours of Monday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in north Belfast on Thursday in relation to the incident but was later released on police bail.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses who may have information related to the case.