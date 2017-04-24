2,000% increase in number of people having dole reduced

There has been a 2,000% increase in the number of people having their dole cut for turning down jobs.

3,000 people were penalised between January and March, compared to just over 300 the year the rules changed in 2011.

The figures have been released to Fianna Fáil's Welfare spokesman Willie O'Dea.

He has told the Irish Independent the cuts are a 'crude implement' which leaves the 'sword of Damocles' hanging over unemployed people.