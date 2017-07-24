18 year old dies in motorcycling accident in Dublin

An 18-year-old man was fatally injured when his motorbike hit a lamp post in the Clarehall area of the city around 4.20pm this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23 year old male pillion passenger was seriously injured and has been taken to the Mater Hospital.

Gardaí at Coolock are investigating the incident and the stretch of road affected is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666 4200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.