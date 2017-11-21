17-year-old being questioned in relation to fatal Offaly stabbing released without charge

Gardaí have released a 17-year-old being questioned in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co Offaly without charge.

56-year-old Italian national Bruno Rolandi died at a house in Ballyfore, just outside Edenderry on Sunday night.

Gardaí say a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.
