15-year-old missing from Limerick

Gardaí are seeking help in tracing a teenage girl missing from Limerick city.

Maja Brablix, who is 15 years old, was last seen on Sunday May 21.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches in height, of average build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When Maja was last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt with pink writing and a white hoodie.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.