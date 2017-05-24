15-year-old missing from Limerick
Gardaí are seeking help in tracing a teenage girl missing from Limerick city.
Maja Brablix, who is 15 years old, was last seen on Sunday May 21.
She is described as 5 foot 2 inches in height, of average build with blonde hair and blue eyes.
When Maja was last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt with pink writing and a white hoodie.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.
