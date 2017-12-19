€135m EuroMillions jackpot won in Switzerland; Lucky Irish player scoops €43k

Back to Ireland Home

There was one winner of tonight’s EuroMillions Jackpot, worth over €135m.

The winning ticket was sold in Switzerland.

One Irish person also struck it lucky in tonight's draw, winning €43,406 by matching five numbers.

A nice win, just in time for Christmas.

Check your numbers here:

Lotto Results: Tuesday, December 19, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 34
    • 36
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 25
    • 32
    • 27



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 14
    • 17
    • 19
    • 24
    • 34
    • 23



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 22
    • 23
    • 28
    • 32
    • 36
    • 14



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €135,346,147

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Switzerland.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 38
    • 46
    • 4
    • 7



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 12
    • 16
    • 19
    • 27
    • 47



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: EuroMillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland