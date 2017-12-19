€135m EuroMillions jackpot won in Switzerland; Lucky Irish player scoops €43k
19/12/2017 - 21:45:00Back to Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight’s EuroMillions Jackpot, worth over €135m.
The winning ticket was sold in Switzerland.
One Irish person also struck it lucky in tonight's draw, winning €43,406 by matching five numbers.
A nice win, just in time for Christmas.
Check your numbers here:
Lotto Results: Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 17
- 21
- 28
- 34
- 36
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 6
- 19
- 20
- 25
- 32
- 27
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 14
- 17
- 19
- 24
- 34
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 22
- 23
- 28
- 32
- 36
- 14
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €135,346,147
There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Switzerland.
- 8
- 15
- 30
- 38
- 46
- 4
- 7
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
KEYWORDS: EuroMillions
- 12
- 16
- 19
- 27
- 47
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Man gets suspended sentence for beating up ex-girlfriend who describes attack as 'life-changing'
An apprentice electrician has received a suspended prison sentence of two years for beating up his ex-girlfriend.
Latest: Paedophile hunters defend methods as RTE producer admits child sex offences
Latest: A paedophile-hunting group has defended its tactics after a sports producer with RTE who was confronted when he travelled to the UK to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl admitted sex offences.
RTÉ settles Sean Gallagher case with 'payment of substantial damages'
Businessman Sean Gallagher has settled his case against RTÉ over a tweet read out during a presidential debate in October 2011.
Winter wonderland cancelled after falling 'way short of expectations'
A winter wonderland event in the North has been cancelled after organisers apologised for falling short of expectations.
Woman drinking a litre of vodka a day likely to be 'dead in days' if not arrested, court told
A High Court judge has ordered the arrest of an extremely vulnerable woman so she can undergo urgent detoxification and other treatment amid fears, unless that is done, she is likely to be “dead in days”.
Latest: Minister to remove height restrictions and parking requirement on new homes
Latest:Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the increased number of cranes in the Dublin skyline are building office blocks and not homes.
'I want to die most days,' says daughter of Mayo man jailed for raping her and a boy
A man who repeatedly raped his own daughter and an unrelated boy has been sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment.
Rule change will prevent Church from skipping usual teacher hiring process
A law change later will mean the Catholic Church will no longer be able to skip the usual hiring process for teachers.
Join the conversation - comment here