130 Irish troops make final preparations before deploying to Golan Heights

The army's 55th Infantry Group has been undergoing final training before deploying to Golan Heights next month.

They have been running through drills in the Glen of Imaal in Wicklow this week.

130 troops will be deployed to Israeli held Golan in the first week of April, replacing the current Irish contingent.

Lieutenant Stephen Cunningham is a platoon commander for the peacekeeping mission, and says they have been training hard.

"There's always going to be pockets of high and lower tempo stuff and we just adjust with them.

"I think everyone has a very good appreciation of the depth that they have in their own resilience, come the end of this training, that they can handle quite a lot of stuff."